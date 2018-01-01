BETTER FOOD
FOR A BETTER LIFE
At Purple Carrot we empower you to cook
GET STARTED
delicious plant-based meals that are good for you and good for the planet.
HOW IT WORKS
WE CREATE
plant-based recipes with 100% wholesome ingredients.
WE DELIVER
fresh, perfectly portioned ingredients in every box.
YOU COOK
amazing, flavorful meals that you’re bound to love.
100% plant-based
100% delicious
100% delicious
UNIQUE RECIPES, WEEKLY VARIETY
Each week our menus feature an outstanding array of plant-based recipes.EXPLORE RECIPES
TB12 Performance Meals were developed in partnership with Tom Brady and TB12 Sports to help you achieve and sustain your peak performance.
- High protein
- Gluten-free
- 100% plant-based
JOIN THE COMMUNITY
hear what others are saying
“
Easier than I thought it would be, really fresh ingredients, and creative combos."
After a week trying @purplecarrotxo plant-based meals we feel healthier, slimmer, stronger, and more energetic!"
Purple Carrot has allowed us to stay healthy while still giving us the opportunity to eat great tasting food."
Thanks to @purplecarrotxo, it has been easy to incorporate planted-based meals into my diet. Their meal prep instructions and labeled ingredients made my Sunday prep session so smooth."