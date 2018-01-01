“

Easier than I thought it would be, really fresh ingredients, and creative combos."

After a week trying @purplecarrotxo plant-based meals we feel healthier, slimmer, stronger, and more energetic!"

Purple Carrot has allowed us to stay healthy while still giving us the opportunity to eat great tasting food."

Thanks to @purplecarrotxo, it has been easy to incorporate planted-based meals into my diet. Their meal prep instructions and labeled ingredients made my Sunday prep session so smooth."