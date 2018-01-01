 Skip to main content
Plant Based Diet

BETTER FOOD
FOR A BETTER LIFE

At Purple Carrot we empower you to cook
delicious plant-based meals that are good for you and good for the planet.

GET STARTED

HOW IT WORKS

WE CREATE

plant-based recipes with 100% wholesome ingredients.

WE DELIVER

fresh, perfectly portioned ingredients in every box.

YOU COOK

amazing, flavorful meals that you’re bound to love.

100% plant-based
100% delicious
Easy plant based recipes Easy plant based recipes Easy plant based recipes Easy plant based recipes Easy plant based recipes

UNIQUE RECIPES, WEEKLY VARIETY

Each week our menus feature an outstanding array of plant-based recipes.

EXPLORE RECIPES
TB12 Performance Meals were developed in partnership with Tom Brady and TB12 Sports to help you achieve and sustain your peak performance.
  • High protein
  • Gluten-free
  • 100% plant-based
Cauliflower Steaks Vegan Crabcakes Tofu with Rice Noodles and Yu Choy Herb-Crusted Squash
GET TB12 PERFORMANCE MEALS
Ready to try Purple Carrot?

GET $20 OFF
YOUR FIRST BOX

GET STARTED GET STARTED
*Discount not applicable on TB12 Performance Meals, Gift Purchases, or Send Free Meal Program.

JOIN THE COMMUNITY

hear what others are saying
Purple Carrot Instagram image Purple Carrot Instagram image Purple Carrot Instagram image Purple Carrot Instagram image
Easier than I thought it would be, really fresh ingredients, and creative combos."
After a week trying @purplecarrotxo plant-based meals we feel healthier, slimmer, stronger, and more energetic!"
Purple Carrot has allowed us to stay healthy while still giving us the opportunity to eat great tasting food."
Thanks to @purplecarrotxo, it has been easy to incorporate planted-based meals into my diet. Their meal prep instructions and labeled ingredients made my Sunday prep session so smooth."
Eater Logo Eater Logo Today Logo Today Logo Forbes Logo Forbes Logo Fast Company Logo Fast Company Logo Inc Logo Inc Logo Thrillist Logo Thrillist Logo